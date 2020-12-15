After weeks of delay, Senate GOP leader McConnell congratulates Joe Biden following Electoral College vote

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks with reporters following the weekly Republican Senate conference meeting in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Tom Williams | Reuters

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday explicitly acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect for the first time after weeks of Republican delays in recognizing the 2020 election result. The Kentucky Republican congratulated the incoming Democratic president after the Electoral College formally certified Biden's victory on Monday. Numerous GOP senators did not acknowledge Biden as the election winner for more than a month as President Donald Trump made baseless claims that widespread election fraud cost him a second term in the White House.

"Our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect," McConnell said on the Senate floor on Tuesday. "The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden" and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, he continued. McConnell congratulated Biden after running through a list of what he called "nearly endless" accomplishments during Trump's term as president. He pointed to policies including the 2017 GOP tax law and "perhaps most importantly" the confirmation of three conservative Supreme Court justices. Speaking after McConnell recognized Biden's win, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Republican officials should "follow Leader McConnell's lead and acknowledge now that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States." GOP senators including Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah congratulated Biden shortly after it became apparent he would win the presidential election last month. Others such as Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber, publicly accepted the reality as the Electoral College voted Monday. Still, some including GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia have refused to accept Biden's win. Both lawmakers will try to keep their seats in Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine whether McConnell and the GOP keep control of the Senate. If Republicans hold the chamber, McConnell will have massive influence over what his former Senate colleague Biden can accomplish in the White House. Biden's top priorities including a massive coronavirus relief package, a public-health care option and a green-energy focused infrastructure plan will likely face GOP resistance.