These green energy tax credits are set to expire, unless Congress renews them

This year, doing good for the planet can also help you trim your tax bill.

That's because a basket of provisions in the tax code reward individuals and businesses for taking steps toward energy efficiency.

Whether you added a few solar panels to your roof, bought a hybrid car or installed new windows in 2020, you might be able to save a few bucks when you file your taxes next spring.

"Individuals and businesses making these investments are doing it for two economic reasons," said Katherine Breaks, managing tax director at KPMG.

"First, there's the tax benefit," she said. "The other reason to do it is that you get energy savings."

Indeed, powering a home has become more costly over the course of the year — particularly as employees continue to work remotely.

The average cost price of electricity for residential customers ticked up to 13.55 cents per kilowatt hour in September 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

That's up from 13.16 cents per kilowatt hour in September 2019.

Grab your receipts and consider the tax incentives that are up for grabs this year.