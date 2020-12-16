Japan stocks set to trade higher following overnight bounce on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the open following an overnight bounce on Wall Street as optimism grew over the prospect of more stimulus.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 26,800 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,780. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,687.84.

Japan's trade data for November is expected to be out at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Shares in Australia saw gains in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining about 1%.

Investor focus on Wednesday will likely be on negotiations ongoing stateside surrounding Covid-19 relief, with the top four congressional leaders meeting Tuesday amid a rush to reach a deal.

Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia-Pacific will also be watched on Wednesday, following a Nikkei report that the Cupertino-based tech giant will increase iPhone production by about 30% in the first half of 2021.