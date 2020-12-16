Watch Fed Chair Powell discuss the central bank's latest decision — with live updates & analysis

Answering a question about prices, Powell said empirical evidence shows there are disinflationary pressures across the globe keeping prices in check even with easy monetary policy.

"I think you have to be honest with yourself about inflation these days. There are significant disinflationary pressures around the world. And there have been for a while," he said. "It's not going to be easy to have inflation move up. ... It's going to take some time. It took a long time to get inflation back to 2% in the last crisis."

"We're honest with ourselves and with you in the [Summary of Economic Projections]: But even with the very high level of accommodation that we're providing both through low rates and very high levels of asset purchases, it will take some time," Powell added.

—Thomas Franck