Sweetgreen will pilot a drive-in restaurant as part of suburban push

A rendering of Sweetgreen's "drive-in" test location Sweetgreen

Salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen will open its first location with a drive-thru lane and ordering from parking spots next year as it expands beyond cities into suburban America. It joins the flood of restaurant companies that have unveiled new designs inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. Fast-food chains like Yum Brands' Taco Bell and Restaurant Brands International's Burger King have focused their new designs on making delivery and digital orders even more convenient. But the fast-casual segment, which includes Sweetgreen and Chipotle Mexican Grill, has been influenced by the success of drive-thru lanes. Drive-thru orders grew by 24% across the restaurant industry in October, according to The NPD Group. Like Sweetgreen, Shake Shack will open its first ever drive-thru lane in 2021. And Chipotle, which has been building its "Chipotlanes" for several years, is planning to add even more drive-thru lanes as same-store sales at those restaurants outpace the rest of its footprint.

A rendering of Sweetgreen's drive-thru lane Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen's pilot restaurant is slated to open next winter in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Drive-thru customers will order their salads and warm bowls ahead with Sweetgreen's mobile app. While inspired by the pandemic, the vaccine may have already halted the spread of Covid-19 before the concept's launch. But, said Chief Concept Officer Nic Jammet, "A lot of our customers already have this behavior of using the Sweetgreen app to order ahead and come in ahead to pick it up." Even before the global health crisis, more than 50% of Sweetgreen transactions were digital orders, fueling venture capital interest in the privately held chain. The company's last funding round in 2019 valued it at $1.6 billion. Sweetgreen told The New York Times that its 2019 revenues topped $300 million. Throughout the crisis, its digital channels have seen growth of more than 70%.

A rendering of Sweetgreen's "drive-in" parking spots Sweetgreen