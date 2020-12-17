Bitcoin hits new all-time high above $23,000, extending its wild 2020 rally

Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images

Bitcoin hit a fresh record high above $23,000 on Thursday, extending a wild rally for the cryptocurrency that has seen it more than triple in value this year. The world's most-valuable digital currency surged 12% to $23,421, according to crypto market data provider Coin Metrics, taking its year-to-date gains to more than 200%. Bitcoin only just smashed the $20,000 mark on Wednesday. Bitcoin later pared back its gains slightly, trading over 8% higher at about 22,600 by 6 a.m. ET. Crypto bulls have pointed to increased demand from institutional investors, pitching bitcoin as a hedge against inflation like gold amid unprecedented U.S. coronavirus stimulus. A recent JPMorgan note claimed such investor appetite would boost inflows into funds tracking bitcoin to the detriment of gold.