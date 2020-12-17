EV start-up Canoo unveils new vehicle ahead of NASDAQ debut

Canoo's van – known as a multipurpose delivery vehicle, or MPDV, because of the ways it can be upfitted – is designed for commercial customers.

Electric vehicle start-up Canoo unveiled a new delivery van Thursday ahead of its public debut on the NASDAQ next week.

The futuristic-looking van – known as a multi-purpose delivery vehicle, or MPDV, because of the ways it can be upfitted – is designed for everything from last-mile deliveries to food trucks, according to the California company. It is expected to start at around $33,000.

"There are many use cases that this vehicle can do," Canoo Chairman Tony Aquila, a major investor in the company, said during a video unveiling of the MPDV. "We wanted it to look very smart, very modern but at the same time be very affordable."

Production of the vehicle is targeted to begin in 2022 and ramp up in 2023. The company did not announce specific plans for production, but it has previously announced a strategic relationship with auto supplier and contract manufacturer Magna International.

Such commercial vehicles are anticipated to be a key driver for the sale of profitable EVs for the automotive industry. It's a segment start-ups and legacy automakers want to enter rapidly in the coming years. Ford Motor, which leads commercial vehicle sales, plans to release an EV van in 2021, followed by an electric version of its F-150 pickup the following year.