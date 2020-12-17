Skip Navigation
Europe News

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid

Sam Meredith@smeredith19
French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a protective face mask looks on as he makes a statement next to Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas following their meeting at the Elysee Palace on October 28, 2020 in Paris, France.
Chesnot | Getty Images News | Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from the French Presidency.

"This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared," Macron's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days."

Macron will continue to work remotely, the statement added.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.