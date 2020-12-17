French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid

French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a protective face mask looks on as he makes a statement next to Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas following their meeting at the Elysee Palace on October 28, 2020 in Paris, France.

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from the French Presidency.

"This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared," Macron's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days."

Macron will continue to work remotely, the statement added.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.