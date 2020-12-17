Swiss central bank chief rejects 'currency manipulator' label from the U.S.

Thomas Jordan, president of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), pauses during the Swiss International Finance Forum in Bern, Switzerland.

LONDON — Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan has rejected a U.S. decision to label Switzerland a "currency manipulator."

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday added Switzerland to a list of nations it suspects of deliberately devaluing their currencies against the U.S. dollar.

Jordan told CNBC Thursday that neither the SNB nor Switzerland itself have artificially manipulated the value of the Swiss franc.

"Our monetary policy is necessary, it is legitimate, and we have a very low inflation rate — it is even negative at this moment — so we have to fight this deflation, and the Swiss franc is very strong, so it appreciated in nominal terms over the last 12 years enormously, both vis-a-vis the euro and vis-a-vis the U.S. dollar," he said.

The Swiss National Bank has long maintained that it is willing to intervene more robustly in foreign exchange markets, and has staunchly denied manipulating the Swiss franc. The U.S. Treasury said Switzerland's interventions totaled 14% of GDP (gross domestic product).

To be labeled a manipulator, countries must have a $20 billion-plus bilateral trade surplus with the U.S., foreign currency intervention exceeding 2% of GDP and a global current account surplus higher than 2% of GDP.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his department had taken a "strong step" to "safeguard economic growth and opportunity for American workers and businesses."

President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary nominee, Janet Yellen, could revisit the findings when she delivers her first currency report, expected in April.

Addressing the imminent change of administration, Jordan said the SNB looked forward to an "intensive and constructive dialogue" with the Biden team.

"We will try to explain the specific situation of Switzerland regarding these criteria, and we will explain again why these criteria do not really come to the right conclusion regarding Switzerland, and that we can demonstrate that we are not a currency manipulator," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the SNB kept its monetary policy stance unchanged, holding interest rates at a record low of -0.75% and striking a cautious tone. The Bank said a second wave of Covid-19 infections was likely to mean a weaker fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, noting that "production factors will remain underutilised for some time yet."