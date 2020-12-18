Just ‘a few hours’ left to agree a Brexit trade deal, top EU negotiator says

LONDON - The U.K. and the European Union are running out of time to agree terms on a post-Brexit trading arrangement, EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has warned.

Both sides have offered conflicting messages in recent days over the likelihood of a trade deal being agreed before Britain departs the EU's orbit in two weeks' time.

Addressing the European Parliament in Brussels on Friday, Barnier said negotiations had reached "the moment of truth."

"We have little time remaining, just a few hours, to work through these negotiations in a useful fashion if we want the agreement to enter into force on the 1st January," Barner said.

"There is a chance of getting an agreement but the path to such an agreement is very narrow."