An American Airlines Inc. McDonnell Douglas MD-82 plane sits parked at a gate while a United Continental Holdings plane taxis down the runway at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York.

U.S. airline executives are looking ahead to 2021, happy to put a bruising year behind them. The pandemic ended their decade-long streak of profits, sparking losses of more than $20 billion so far this year.

Airlines poised to weather what's going to be a difficult start to 2021 will be those with heavily focused domestic networks that cater to mostly leisure travelers, with little if any corporate and international business, like Allegiant Travel Co., analysts said.