Dr. Fauci hopes to get the Covid vaccine next week; Vice President Pence was immunized Friday

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday he hopes to get vaccinated against Covid-19 next week as the U.S. rolls out the initial doses. "I'm ready to go," he told the "Today" show's Savannah Guthrie. "I'm going to get vaccinated as soon as I can. I hope that's going to be within the next few days to the early part of next week." Moments after his comments, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, publicly received the Covid vaccine at 8 a.m. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also got the shot at the same public event. "I didn't feel a thing," Pence said after receiving the shot. "Make no mistake about it; it's a medical miracle."

Fauci has previously said he will similarly get vaccinated in public to encourage vaccine uptake, as polls show a large portion of Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated. Only about half of Americans say they want a shot, while a quarter aren't sure they will get one and an additional quarter say they won't get one, according to an Associated Press-Norc Poll published last week. Fauci said he's waiting for the National Institutes of Health to receive their allocation of the vaccine before he gets his shot. The federal agency has not yet received their shipment of vaccine, he said, but it's expected to arrive next week.

