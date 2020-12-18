Ron Insana: If Democrats stage an upset win in Georgia, it may not be the market headwind you think

Supporters listen as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks at a news conference in Grant Park after the election in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. November 6, 2020. Dustin Chambers | Reuters

Wall Street and Washington are operating, these days, on the assumption that Republicans will retain control of the Senate after at least one Republican wins a seat in the Georgia Senate runoffs come Jan. 5. It seems reasonable to expect that Democrats won't win both runoffs as they are being outspent by their GOP opponents and many people prefer split government in this highly polarized era, even in a state in the process of turning blue. However, Georgia surprised the nation and went for Joe Biden in the presidential election. Stacey Abrams, the influential Democratic politician who delivered Georgia to Joe, is working hard to get both Democratic Senatorial candidates to the Upper House. Georgia could then surprise the markets, come January, if they pull off another upset. Contrary to popular Wall Street wisdom, that might just be good for the markets.

Why do I bring this up, you might ask? Well, the conventional wisdom suggests that even if Democrats take control of the Senate, the narrow victory will mean that a Biden Administration will be constrained in setting a new agenda. Lacking a clear mandate, and sufficient votes, the new Administration will tack to the center and make only marginal changes in tax law, stimulus plans, infrastructure spending and healthcare reform. Not so fast, I say.

Spending trumps higher taxes?