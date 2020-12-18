Emergency savings are key to combating financial fragility – but Americans need more help

The coronavirus pandemic is slamming the most vulnerable Americans, pushing many into financially precarious situations.

The best way to combat the financial fragility that's brought on by such an event is helping Americans build and maintain an emergency savings fund, according to experts.

But most people need the support of the government and corporations to make that happen, they said.

"The differences between the haves and the have-nots with respect to these measures of financial fragility have just blown out," said Peter Tufano, dean at University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, during a Wednesday webinar hosted by the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center. "We don't see any natural break in this unless something happens."

More from Invest in You:

7 money moves to make now to start the new year strong

How to spend down your flex spending account

Your guide to holiday tipping during the coronavirus pandemic

The data is actually dire.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 40% of Americans didn't have enough saved to pay for an unexpected $400 expense, according to a survey from the Federal Reserve. Since the pandemic hit the U.S., millions have been pushed further to the edge — more than 20 million are collecting unemployment benefits, millions are experiencing food insecurity and more are at risk of losing housing.

In addition, the pandemic has widened inequality in the U.S. For the upper class, the recovery is well underway, while those on the other end of the income spectrum continue to suffer.

"What's even more troubling is the divergence in racial inequity in the U.S. right now," said Billy Hensley, president and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education, adding that families of color have made more financial adjustments than their White counterparts.

As many as 86% of Black families and 74% of Hispanic families had adjusted their personal finances due to Covid, according to an October survey from NEFE. In comparison, 70% of White families had done the same, the survey showed.