Winnebago CEO expects pent-up demand to propel Covid boom in RV sales in 2021

Winnebago CEO Michael Happe told CNBC on Friday he expects the coronavirus pandemic-inspired surge in recreational vehicle sales to last into next year.

The comments came after the Forest City, Iowa-based company reported strong quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Investors cheered the quarter Friday, with shares of Winnebago closing higher by more than 5%.

Winnebago reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.69, beating estimates of $1.01, according to FactSet. It also represented a 131.5% increase from the same quarter a year ago. Revenues for the quarter that ended Nov. 28 came in at $793.1 million, up 34.8% year over year and topping analyst forecasts of $753 million.

"We were really pleased, obviously, with the way the consumers flocked to the outdoors in 2020 as they tried to manage through the pandemic's impact on their lives, and we believe you'll see a similar behavior trend in 2021," Happe said on "Closing Bell."

"There is a great deal of pent-up demand, we believe, by consumers who were perhaps interested in the space and the category earlier this year and maybe didn't pull the trigger but are still very excited to explore a way to get into RVing and boating in 2021," the executive added.