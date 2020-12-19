Covid updates: Moderna vaccine approved; stimulus talks to continue in Congress

The United States now has a second weapon in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



Moderna's vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, a week after the regulator approved Pfizer's two-dose injection.

While the vaccines offer hope that the worst public health crisis in a century will end, Americans hit by the economic crisis caused by the pandemic are running out of financial lifelines.

Congress still has not approved a new Covid stimulus deal after months of failed negotiations. Lawmakers had to pass last-minute emergency funding on Friday to avert a government shutdown and create time for another round negotiations over the weekend.



If they do not reached a deal by 12:01 a.m. ET Monday morning, the government will shut down.

As Congress fumbles the economic response to the pandemic, there are also growing questions about Operation Warp Speed's logistical plan for delivering vaccine doses. Several U.S. states are reporting that their allotment of doses has either been reduced or delayed.

The Department of Health and Human Services denies that official vaccine allocations have changed and said it is working with the states to clear up any confusion.