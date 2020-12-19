These stocks are the best way to play the technology transformation mega trend, Jefferies says

An AI robot by CloudMinds is on display on the opening day of the China International Robot Show 2018 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre on July 4, 2018 in Shanghai, China.

The unprecedented pandemic supercharged one of the global mega trends — technological transformation — with a rapid shift toward online entertainment and cloud solutions as well as fintech, according to Jefferies. The bank identified a handful of stocks at the forefront of this accelerating change.

So-called mega trends are defined as long-term transformative forces that have the capacity to change the global social, economic and political landscape over the decades to come. Apart from technological transformation, four other mega trends are climate change, geopolitical tensions, demographic shifts and urbanization, according to Jefferies.