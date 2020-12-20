Tesla enters the S&P 500 with 1.69% weighting in the benchmark, fifth largest

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tesla's S&P 500 inclusion will be officially completed at the open of trading Monday. The electric car maker will have a 1.69% weighting in the index, the fifth largest. It will be the sixth biggest company in the large-cap benchmark when counting the share classes of Alphabet together.

The historic addition to the S&P 500 put a bow on Tesla's outstanding 2020. The Elon Musk-led company has turned in five consecutive profitable quarters amid heightened demand for electric vehicles. Tesla shares have soared more than 730% this year, bringing the company's market capitalization to more than $658 billion. (S&P Dow Jones uses float-adjusted market value rather than the outright number.) Tesla's entry is the largest ever for the influential stock index, and perhaps the most dramatic. Investors, including passive fund managers and active managers that use the S&P 500 as a benchmark, rushed into Tesla shares in the final run-up, pushing the stock up nearly 6% on Friday to close at an all-time high of $695 a share. Over 200 million Tesla shares changed hands during that single session, more than quadrupling the 30-day average trading volume.