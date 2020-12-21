Covid vaccines expected to protect against new strains of the virus, U.S. doctor says

SINGAPORE — Existing vaccines for Covid-19 will be effective in fighting off infection from new strains of the coronavirus, a U.S. doctor told CNBC this week.

His comments came after the U.K. on Saturday said it identified a new mutation of the virus that can spread more quickly than previous variants.

Countries including Italy, Germany, Canada and Israel have barred flights from the U.K. following reports of the new strain.

Vin Gupta, an affiliate assistant professor from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said he's confident that the current vaccines will protect against different strains of Covid.

"There is a strong belief here that the vaccine, as it exists today … will have effectiveness in warding off infection from this new strain in England, in addition to the old strain that we've been contending with for months now," said Gupta.

That's because at the genetic level, the new strain is likely to be "very similar" to prior strains, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.