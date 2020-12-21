European stocks fall sharply amid jitters over new coronavirus strain; Travel stocks down 5%

European markets plunged on Monday as investors monitor a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus that has shut down much of the U.K.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.8% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks falling 4% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

Traders are nervously watching the new Covid mutation in the U.K., which has resulted in a tough lockdown in London and other parts of southeast England and a U-turn on the mixing of households during Christmas.

The variant is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original strain of the disease. The World Health Organization said it has so far been identified in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia.

It led to several countries in Europe and elsewhere to block travel from Britain. France, Germany, Italy, Ireland and the Netherlands all barred flights from the U.K., while Canada and Israel have done the same.