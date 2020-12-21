Lockheed Martin buys Aerojet Rocketdyne to better compete with Musk's SpaceX, Bezos' Blue Origin

The four RS-25 engines slated to fly on the maiden flight of NASA's SLS rocket, at the company's facility at NASA's Stennis Space Center.

Lockheed Martin intends to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne at a $4.6 billion equity value, a deal that adds rocket engine and spacecraft propulsion assets to the defense contractor as it competes against the likes of Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin in the growing space industry.

Aerojet Rocketdyne's business is split between defense and space, with about 60% of its sales to the former and 40% to the latter.

"Near term, the benefit for Lockheed Martin is on the defense side … and then you're buying some optionality in the space markets down the road, to ideally get more competitive and defend your position," Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert told CNBC.

Lockheed Martin is Aerojet's largest customer, making up about 33% of its sales. United Launch Alliance, or ULA, makes up another 10% of Aerojet's sales – a further complement to Lockheed Martin, which owns a 50% stake in ULA as a joint venture with Boeing.

"This is clearly a vertical integration play for [Lockheed Martin] and a larger investment on Space. The acquisition should complement their space launch business at United Launch Alliance, boost their capabilities in hypersonic propulsion and could have an impact on their battle field and tactical missile business," Bank of America analyst Ron Epstein wrote in a note to investors on Monday.

Herbert also pointed to the benefits of vertical integration as a catalyst for Lockheed Martin acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne. While aerospace companies historically have wide networks of suppliers, Herbert pointed out that SpaceX and Blue Origin have had success with building as much as possible in-house to drive down costs.

"Maybe on the government side, [Lockheed Martin is thinking] that's where we need to be more vertically integrated to better compete over time against these companies coming into our market who are demonstrating real cost savings through their vertical integration," Herbert said.

Lockheed Martin recently highlighted SpaceX as a major competitor, shortly after the private company went toe-to-toe with ULA in the latest Pentagon award of billions in launch contracts.

"We have seen SpaceX as an emerging threat [and] they are more than an emerging threat right now," Lockheed Martin CFO Ken Possenriede said on the company's third quarter earnings conference call in October.

"But ... of the recent competitions we've had with them, we've actually been pleased with the outcome of where ULA landed relative to SpaceX," Possenriede added. "Going forward, we're confident that we certainly have the mission capable abilities, but we also think we now have a price point that is compelling to customers that will allow ULA to get its fair share of awards over SpaceX."