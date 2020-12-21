Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Walmart, Microsoft, FireEye & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf to neutral from buy.
  • Citi named Dell a top pick.
  • RBC upgraded Walmart to outperform from sector perform.
  • Citi upgraded Microsoft to buy from neutral.
  • Wedbush raised its price target on Tesla to $715 from $560.
  • Truist downgraded FireEye to hold from buy.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin to perform from outperform.
  • Loop raised its price target on Etsy to $210 from $165.
A shopper who refused to wear a mask is seen leaving a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 20, 2020.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

