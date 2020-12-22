Mayo Clinic CEO: Take the first Covid vaccine available, don't wait for a specific one

Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, CEO of the renowned Mayo Clinic, is urging Americans to take the first Covid-19 vaccine available to them.

"My message is very simple: Don't wait for a particular vaccine," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday. "Get the first vaccine that is offered because their benefits far outweigh any potential risk."

So far, there are two coronavirus vaccines approved in the U.S. for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration — one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and the other from Moderna. The Moderna vaccine, after receiving limited clearance Friday, is being rolled out this week. The first Americans outside of clinical trials started receiving shots of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

Currently, health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are receiving priority in the initial round of vaccinations. However, as the number of available doses increases, a broader range of people will become eligible to be immunized. On Sunday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel recommended that "frontline essential workers" and people 75 years of age and older be next in line.