Op-ed: At some point, sky-high valuations will matter just like they did for the dot-com busts

The Fearless Girl sculpture wearing a mask stands next to a large Christmas Tree lit up displayed in front of the New York Stock Exchange on December 06, 2020 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld | Getty Images

It's not often that celebrity home-buying sprees give me insights into the stock market. However, when I read last Friday about Ellen DeGeneres' purchase of a $49 million house in Montecito, California, I realized that this behavior helped me understand the current exuberant state of the stock market. It wasn't that Ellen was throwing half of $100 million on a house. It was the example of how investors buy what they want, when they want it, at whatever price is necessary, that struck me as the defining character of this current stock market. No one can doubt that the market has been fueled by buyers on a tear: the S&P 500 is up 68% from the bottom on March 23rd. For months, the rally was concentrated in the winners of the Covid-lockdown lottery: behemoths like Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and PayPal; as well as upstarts, such as Zoom and Peloton, perfectly designed for a remote life. Despite the market's ascent, that move through most of 2020 never felt like the bubble of two decades ago – back when I managed a diversified growth fund at one of the nation's largest investment complexes.

In contrast to the dot-com era, the stocks that moved the markets this year were churning out earnings at a fast clip and the upstarts were close to or already profitable. Investors shifted course at the beginning of November, trading away from the Covid-helped darlings after the election results and the announcement of positive clinical data for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. On one end of the spectrum have been the reopening stocks, including airlines, hotels, cruise lines, traditional retail, and industrial companies, rallying in anticipation of renewed activity in their operating environments. The other stocks on a rampage are the latest technology disruptors, most of which have recently gone public, including Snowflake, CrowdStrike, Palantir, Trade Desk and MongoDB. These are primarily software companies that provide a novel way to store, sort and utilize information, often for specific industries. One look at the near-vertical price charts of these illustrates how hot this market has been. I have written about the surge in retail trading, a major force behind this phenomenon, especially among people for whom stock trading seems to serve as a surrogate for unavailable leisure activities. Even hipster magnets such as dance music duo The Chainsmokers and Tony Hawk have endorsed and invested in the start-up Public.com, a social-networking site, created for small dollar and first-time traders to learn about stocks from each other. No question, the chatter on this and other sites focuses on the big winners and why they will keep climbing. In terms of how extended some of these investor favorites have become, we compared the number of stocks valued at over $10 billion that trade for more than ten times sales for 2021.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards FactSet

There are five times more stocks in that heady category now than at the close of 2018. Some of this can be explained by declining interest rates, but speculation and yearning to participate in the upward-to-the-right trend must be a factor. How much does this recent parabolic spike of tech names remind me of the dot-com bubble? Plenty. We have had weeks reminiscent of days nearly two decades ago when most of my top ten positions, including AOL, Yahoo, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, and Cisco, jumped by 5% to 10% each trading session. As illustrated below, some of the most prominent companies traded at lofty valuations that rival the darlings today.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards FactSet