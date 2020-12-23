Americans to stay home for the holidays — or stick to cars if traveling

For many Americans, the classic carol "I'll be Home for Christmas" will literally describe their plans this holiday weekend, as most opt to celebrate in place amid the ongoing pandemic.

Only about a quarter of people nationwide will travel for Christmas and New Year's, down from about one-third or so last year, and most of them will be driving rather than flying or taking the train, industry sources say.

AAA predicts that at least 29% fewer trips will be taken today through Jan. 3, compared to the same period a year ago. While up to 84.5 million Americans may opt to travel despite the current Covid surge, that's at least 34 million fewer than in 2019, the organization says. By comparison, AAA estimates that Thanksgiving travel was off by up to 15% last month.

"The year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president at AAA Travel, in a statement. "That will not be the case this year."

Twidale cited public health concerns, official government guidance against travel and an overall decline in consumer sentiment as factors leading many to decide to stay home. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading Covid-19 on its website.)

Consumer finance site ValuePenguin found that just 23% of 1,000 Americans surveyed planned to travel this coming weekend, compared to 32% who'd said they'd travel for Thanksgiving.

Vacation property management software firm Guesty, meanwhile, reported in mid-December that accommodations bookings for both Christmas and New Year's Eve, while rising, were still off 15% compared to 2019. (Guesty officials were optimistic, however, that the reservation rates might close the gap by year-end, or at least land close.)