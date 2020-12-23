Japan stocks set to rise; Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting minutes ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the open as investors await the release of minutes from the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,550 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,510. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,436.39.

Shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining 0.6%.

A new Covid strain in the U.K. has been weighing on investor sentiment globally in recent days. It comes at a time when vaccines are starting to be rolled out and major economies around the world have seen a resurgence in daily coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is set to release minutes from its October monetary policy meeting at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.