Chegg CEO projects sustained growth in 2021 after boost from remote learning

The shift to remote learning sparked a surge in business for Chegg in 2020, and CEO Dan Rosensweig doesn't see that exponential growth easing up much in the new year.

"When the pandemic is over, we don't expect growth to significantly slow because this is not just the trend, this is what it's going to be and this is what it has to be," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

As U.S. colleges shut down campuses or limited in-person classes due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chegg shares barely blinked. The stock's triple-digit rise on the market this year reflects the company's bet on the inevitable, according to Rosensweig, the former Yahoo executive who has led Chegg over the past decade.

"We're looking at what the inevitable looks like in the next few years," he added.

Chegg was launched in 2005 by Iowa State University students with hopes of disrupting the textbook market with rentals. Now a more tech-savvy company, Chegg is benefiting from the sudden disruption of society caused by efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19, posting record growth above 60% in its last two quarters, up from the roughly 30% quarterly growth it posted in the past.

The company has built an interconnected learning platform that offers e-textbooks, on-demand and online tutoring services.