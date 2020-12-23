Texas breaks from CDC in vaccinating elderly over police and teachers as states set own priorities for who gets Covid shots next

People 65 years and older, and those with certain medical conditions will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine sooner in Texas than the federal government is recommending.

In Massachusetts, prisoners and corrections officers are in the first phase of vaccine recipients, along with first responders like police officers and fire fighters, even though the federal government recommended including just health-care workers and long-term care residents.

The limited supply of the vaccine doses has forced public officials to ration the shots to a select few groups of people, mostly those in hospitals fighting the pandemic or society's most vulnerable populations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prioritized health-care workers and nursing home residents in the first phase of Covid-19 inoculations. Most states followed the CDC's outline for the so-called phase 1a group, but some are deviating a bit from the agency's advice for the phase 1b group, which the agency outlined Sunday to include everyone over 74 years old as well as "frontline essential workers" like agricultural workers, police and teachers.

That decision was the result of months of discussion and analysis by members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The group sought to ensure the U.S. divvies out the precious few million first doses in a fair and equitable way that also provided the most benefits to society — like ensuring the people taking care of Covid-19 patients remain healthy enough to continue doing so. But their recommendations aren't binding, leaving states with the final word on who gets their shot and when.

Texas was among the first states to split from the CDC guidance. The state announced Monday that it is prioritizing those 65 years and older as well as those with certain medical conditions in its phase 1b vaccination plan, making frontline essential workers wait a bit longer.

"The focus on people who are age 65 and older or who have comorbidities will protect the most vulnerable populations," said Imelda Garcia, chair of Texas' expert vaccine allocation panel and DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services. "This approach ensures that Texans at the most severe risk from COVID-19 can be protected across races and ethnicities and regardless of where they work."

Texas' deviation from the federal guidelines isn't unreasonable, Dr. Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health and HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said in a phone interview. The question of how to prioritize people to receive a potentially life-saving shot is not an easy one, she noted, and there are no right answers. But the state's deviation is quite substantial, Kates noted, adding that she expects to see even more states break from the CDC recommendation as plans are rolled out.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed Texas on Tuesday, saying he intends to prioritize people over the age of 70 to be first to get the vaccine, not essential workers.

"The vaccines are going to be targeted where the risk is going to be greatest, and that is in our elderly population," DeSantis said at a news briefing. "We are not going to put young, healthy workers ahead of our elderly, vulnerable population."