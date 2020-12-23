European stocks seen mostly lower as Trump threatens to derail U.S. stimulus bill

LONDON — European markets are set to open mostly lower on Wednesday, as investors react to President Donald Trump's disapproval of a long-delayed U.S. coronavirus stimulus package.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen falling 25 points to 6,432, Germany's DAX off by 47 points at 13,375 and France's CAC down 16 points at 5,455, while Italy's FTSE MIB is set to climb 74 points to 21,745, according to index data from IG.

The muted market action in Europe comes after Trump suggested he may not sign the $900 billion Covid relief bill passed by Congress earlier this week. Trump called the measure an unsuitable "disgrace" and urged lawmakers to make a number of changes, including larger direct payments to individuals and families.

In Asia, stocks were higher despite Trump's remarks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%.

On Wall Street, stock futures stood little changed in overnight trading, largely recovering from earlier declines after Trump expressed concerns with the new Covid relief package.