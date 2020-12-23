Stay-at-home stock plays for the new UK lockdown

A pedestrian walks past an NHS COVID-19 information board, alerting people that London is in Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions, England's strictest measures, in central London on December 22, 2020.

LONDON — With millions of Brits forced to stay indoors over the Christmas holiday, strategists are keeping a close eye on some stocks they say could get a boost.

British Prime Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas plans for much of the country and put over 17 million people under strict lockdown rules — with more areas are likely to follow. It comes after scientists warned of a new variant of the coronavirus that is thought to be much more transmissible than the original strain.

The economic impact of the measures is expected to benefit certain stocks in the "stay-at-home" theme.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, identified seven stocks to watch as the U.K. grapples with the spread of the virus.