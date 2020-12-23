Space holding company Voyager to acquire Nanoracks, which added an airlock to the space station

Voyager Space Holdings' fourth acquisition in a little over a year since it was established is a majority stake in the parent company of Nanoracks, a space services and hardware specialist that has sent more than 1,000 missions to the International Space Station.

"Nanoracks is a game changer for us in terms of adding some pretty significant capability in space," Voyager Space Holdings CEO Dylan Taylor told CNBC.

Voyager intends to take a majority stake in X.O. Markets, the holding company of Nanoracks, in a deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

While Voyager Space Holdings did not disclose the financial details of the deal — with Taylor only noting that "we're infusing quite a bit of cash in the business" to help it grow — people familiar with the transaction told CNBC that Voyager plans to invest more than $50 million in Nanoracks over the coming year.

The majority stake in X.O. Markets marks Voyager's fourth deal since its establishment in October 2019. The firm previously acquired rocket and spacecraft services specialist The Launch Company, satellite servicing company Altius Space Machines, and Pioneer Astronautics, the research and development firm of Dr. Robert Zubrin, who is most well known for his discussions with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about establishing a permanent human presence on Mars.

"We're an operating company and not a fund, so this is about how we assemble capability," Taylor said. "Once we've assembled all this capability, we can have an outsized influence on the industry because we're capable of doing really complex and significant missions in space."

Nanoracks CEO Jeff Manber said he began to look for new capital this past summer, including examining going public on its own through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. But Manber told CNBC that he didn't want to "spend my next two years" talking to Wall Street investors and "trying to figure out how you stand this up," rather than stay focused on operating and growing his business.

"With Voyager, we have a platform that allows us to grow into the entire in-space services infrastructure development, with a financial sophistication and synergy that we just frankly would not have on our own," Manber said. "They give us the stability. They give us the platform. They give us some of the expertise that we don't have today."

In return, Manber sees Nanoracks "providing the core" of Voyager's space efforts, with new access to the company's mission control room in Houston, Texas, as well as facilities across the country and talent that has experience working with a variety of payloads that have gone to space.