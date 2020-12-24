$2,000 or $600 stimulus checks? How far each would go toward paying the rent

Handmade signs litter the ground after an anti-eviction protest outside a Mount Rainier, Maryland, apartment complex on Aug. 10, 2020.

Second stimulus checks are in the works for millions of Americans.

Now, Congress and President Donald Trump must agree: Should those payments be $600 or $2,000 per person?

The latest coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress includes $600 per person, or $1,200 per married couple, plus $600 per qualifying child.

However, Trump called those direct payments "ridiculously low." Instead, on Tuesday he called for $2,000 per individual or $4,000 per couple. It is unclear how much children would get.

The $600 per person has been criticized prior to Trump's move.