UK and EU strike historic post-Brexit trade deal

LONDON — Britain and the European Union agreed Thursday on new Brexit trading arrangements more than four years after the U.K. voted to leave the bloc, narrowly avoiding a potentially disastrous no-deal scenario.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted "the deal is done," while EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the agreement.

"It has been a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it," von der Leyen said during a press conference. "It is fair, it is a balanced deal and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides."

She said Europe would continue to cooperate in all areas with the U.K., which she described as a "trusted partner."

The U.K. ceased to be a full member of the European Union in January, following the Brexit vote on June 23, 2016. However, it agreed to continue following European rules until the end of 2020 so it could negotiate friendlier trading conditions with the other 27 nations.

The two sides had been embroiled in intense talks since March to establish how commerce will work from January onward. There were significant clashes over fishing, competition rules and the governance of their new relationship.