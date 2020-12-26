These quarterly winners still offer value and high growth potential, traders say

Can any of this quarter's top performers stay on their hot streak?

Two market analysts went digging for so-called stock market treasures that met the following criteria this week on CNBC's "Trading Nation":

Attractive valuation (i.e., low multiple)

High potential for earnings growth

Quarterly outperformance

Danielle Shay, director of options at Simpler Trading, had her sights set on big-box retailer Walmart.

"If you've seen the earnings growth over the course of the last three quarters, they've done very well in spite of the pandemic," Shay said in a Wednesday interview. "Because of the pandemic, they've had to really rush their e-commerce space and it's doing absolutely amazing."

Shay added that Walmart+, the company's answer to Amazon Prime, is also gaining traction, putting Walmart into an even tighter competition with the e-commerce giant. While Walmart shares are beating Amazon's quarter to date, Amazon's yearly gains are more than triple that of Walmart's.

"Additionally, as far as multiples go in comparison to their peers, [Walmart's] multiple's going to be lower than Costco, Target and eBay as well," Shay said. "So, for me, Walmart, especially because it's oversold, is a great buy right now."

Three other quarterly winners appealed to Craig Johnson, senior technical research analyst at Piper Sandler.

The first was Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman and the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 this quarter.