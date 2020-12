Arrays of photovoltaic solar panels are seen at the Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Center South in this aerial photo taken over El Centro, California, U.S., May 29, 2020. Picture taken with a drone.

Companies focused on renewable energy are on track for a stellar year in 2020, as attractive economics and growing investor interest in the space pushed stocks to record highs.

The numbers are eye-popping: Enphase Energy is up 594%, while SunPower has advanced 484%. Sunrun is up nearly 400%, while Sunnova has gained 310%.

And then of course there's Tesla, which has gained 690%, while fellow electric vehicle company Nio has rallied more than 1,000%.