Japan stocks set to rise as Wall Street sails to record highs

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set for a higher start on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street that sent the major averages to record highs.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,910 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,880. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,854.03.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose in early trade following their return from a Monday holiday, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.8%.