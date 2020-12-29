Pierre Cardin, ground-breaking fashion designer, dies at 98

Designer Pierre Cardin poses during the Pierre Cardin Paris Haute Couture New Collection launch at Maxim's on November 26, 2013 in Paris.

Pierre Cardin, who during his more than seven decades in fashion brought geometric shapes to haute couture and put his name on everything from clothing to furniture to perfume to pens, died Tuesday. He was 98.

"It is with great sadness that the members of the Academy of Fine Arts announce the death of their fellow member Pierre Cardin," the French Academy of Fine Arts tweeted.

Cardin died in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris, his family told Agence France-Presse.

"It is a day of great sadness for all our family. Pierre Cardin is no more," the family said in a statement. "We are all proud of his tenacious ambition and the daring he has shown throughout his life."

Cardin went from the world of bespoke high fashion for private clients to ready-to-wear designs for the masses.

"They said pret-a-porter will kill your name, and it saved me," Cardin once said.

The son of a wealthy wine merchant, Cardin was born near Venice on July 2, 1922. He and his family moved from Fascist Italy to France when he was 2.

Cardin was only 14 when he started as a tailor's apprentice. At 23, he moved to Paris, studying architecture and working with the Paquin fashion house and later with Elsa Schiaparelli. In the French capital, he met the film director Jean Cocteau and helped design masks and costumes for the 1946 film "La Belle et La Bete."

He moved to Christian Dior in 1946, working as a pattern cutter on the feminine "New Look" fashion of post-World War II. Four years later, he opened his own fashion house, designing costumes for theater.

In 1953, he presented his first women's collection and the following year, he founded his first ladies boutique, Eve, and unveiled the bubble dress. The garment, a loose-fitting dress that gathers at the waist and hem and balloons at the thighs, won international acclaim. Soon, his fashions were being worn by such bold-face names as Eva Peron, Rita Hayworth, Elizabeth Taylor, Brigitte Bardot, Jeanne Moreau, Mia Farrow and Jacqueline Kennedy.