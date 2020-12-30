Japan stocks set to trade lower as Wall Street declines from record highs

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower at the Wednesday open after major indexes on Wall Street snapped their multi-day winning streaks overnight.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,510 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,500. The Nikkei 225 on Tuesday surged more than 2% to close at 27,568.15, a level not seen since August 1990, according to data from Refinitiv.

Shares in Australia declined in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down about 0.5%.

Wednesday is the final trading day in 2020 for stocks in Japan and South Korea as their markets will be closed on Thursday.