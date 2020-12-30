China revises 2019 GDP lower with a $77 billion cut to manufacturing

Workers are seen at the production line of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV) at a factory in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China.

BEIJING — China's National Bureau of Statistics revised the national growth rate for 2019 lower on Wednesday with major cuts in the manufacturing sector.

The downward adjustment gives the country a lower base from which to report growth for 2020.

GDP last year now rose only 6.0% to 98.65 trillion yuan ($15.1 trillion), versus 6.1% as previously reported, the bureau said.

The primary reason by far was a 503.8 billion yuan ($77.15 billion) reduction in manufacturing, or about 2% of the sector's original contribution to growth in 2019.

"This suggests the impact of the US-China trade war on China's manufacturing activity has been underestimated," Yue Su, principal economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said in a statement.

Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies began to escalate in 2018, with friction rising the following year as both countries applied tariffs on goods from the other and the U.S. putting major Chinese technology companies on blacklists. Both countries reached a temporary truce with the signing of the phase one trade agreement in January 2020.