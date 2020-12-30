U.S. Treasury yields move higher after delay to Senate vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning after a top U.S. Republican lawmaker moved to postpone a Senate vote on increased pandemic relief checks.

At around 5:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at 0.9514%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 1.6932%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked an attempt to unanimously pass a bill to increase direct payments in the year-end coronavirus relief package to $2,000.

McConnell faces pressure to act after the House — with nearly all Democrats and a few dozen Republicans on board — voted Monday to increase the cash deposits to $2,000 from $600.