Sen. David Perdue quarantines after contact with someone infected with Covid, days before Georgia runoff

Sen. David Perdue of Georgia is quarantining after contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, his campaign said Thursday, less than a week before the Republican's runoff election against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Perdue has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to his campaign, which did not say how long the 71-year-old incumbent would remain in quarantine.

His contest against Ossoff is one of two runoffs in Georgia on Tuesday that will determine whether Republicans or Democrats have majority control over the U.S. Senate in 2021.

In the other race, incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Perdue's fellow Republican, faces Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. Recent polling suggests tight races in each runoff.

Perdue had been scheduled to appear with Loeffler at a New Year's Eve campaign rally and concert in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon.

"This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19," Perdue's campaign said in a statement.

"Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor's recommendations and in accordance with [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available."

Loeffler self-quarantined earlier in the race after receiving multiple inconclusive Covid test results on Nov. 21. She did not test positive for the virus.