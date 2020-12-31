Some Asia-Pacific markets soared over 30% in 2020 — others dropped more than 10%

Investors watch computer screens at a stock exchange hall on July 13, 2020 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China. Jiang Ning | VCG | Getty Images

Northeast Asia: Potential investor safe haven

Going into 2021, global investors may favor stocks in China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, according to Jim McCafferty, joint head of Asia-Pacific equity research at Nomura. "Our view is that the Covid management practices of governments around the region in Asia have been far superior to what we've seen in the West and I think the market's kind of moving on," McCafferty told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" in late November. "The weight of money in this region tends to be in Northeast Asia," he said. "I think going into 2021 a lot of global investors that need to be in equities will really look at Northeast Asia as a safe haven." Still, countries such as Japan and South Korea saw a spike in virus infections in recent weeks — though at a relatively smaller scale as compared with their Western counterparts.

Vaccine distribution risk

Meanwhile, Javelin Wealth Management CEO Stephen Davies told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" in mid-December that the time taken for the coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out is a risk factor. "I am not necessarily sure that it's unique to Asia but obviously the risk to the downside is that the rollout of vaccine takes much longer than expected," Davies said. That could result in the recovery trade taking "longer to come through" and markets running into a "period of fatigue" as investors see that the economic fallout is not actually going away soon, he said. To date, two vaccines — one from Pfizer-BioNTech and the other from Moderna — have been approved for emergency use by the U.S. FDA. White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, however, recently told CNN that the vaccine rollout has been slower than anticipated. In Asia, Singapore was the first country regionally to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to local media reports in December.

