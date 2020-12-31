Politics will be front and center as a catalyst in the first week of the new year

Stocks exit 2020 with strong gains and are riding a tailwind, but already in the dawn of the new year, the market could face its first big challenge.

The final outcome of the 2020 election plays out Tuesday, when voters in Georgia will pick their senators and decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

With President-elect Joe Biden heading to the White House and a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, Wall Street has been comfortable with the view that Biden and the Democrats could not succeed with tax hikes and more progressive policy changes while Republicans hold the Senate.

The runoff election for the two Senate seats Tuesday is widely expected to result in one or both of the incumbent Republican senators retaining their seats. But Democrats are close in the polls and should they win, each party would have 50 seats with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie breaker.

"Georgia is the most important thing to the Biden presidency for the next two years," said Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James. "It's going to determine what is the legislative agenda and who can get confirmed by the United States Senate."

Sen. David Perdue is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff, while GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock. None of the candidates had more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election, so Georgia law requires a runoff election between the two leading candidates for each seat.

"It's a binary event," said Mills, adding it's of growing interest to markets. "The general sense for the market is that Republicans are well positioned to maintain their majority in the Senate. But I think the 2020 election as well as the 2016 election and to some extent, the 2018 election has humbled us … The Senate outcomes, in particular, seem to be less predictable than almost any other elections."

Mills said the results may take several days to determine, adding to the uncertainty the event could hold for markets. According to an RBC investor survey, 88% expect Republicans to maintain control, and most say that is a positive for the stock market.

"The market tends to shoot first and ask questions later. There will certainly be a reaction if Democrats win both those seats," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. Strategists say there could be a relief rally if Republican incumbents see a clear victory.

"That totally dominates [trading] because it's about do we have status quo or do we have Democrats controlling all parts of Washington and what that means for spending and taxes," Boockvar said. "I think you could see the worries about taxes overwhelming any thoughts on the benefits of more spending" by Democrats.