More than 20 years of airline passenger traffic growth was erased in 2020, report finds

A passenger checks flight information on a board in the departures hall at Madrid Barajas airport.

SINGAPORE — More than two decades of growth in airline passenger traffic were erased in 2020, a new report found.

"The pandemic and its consequences wiped out 21 years of global passenger traffic growth in a matter of months, reducing traffic this year to levels last seen in 1999," said Cirium, a travel data and analytics company.

"In comparison to last year, passenger traffic is estimated to be down 67% in 2020," the firm said in a press release.

Only 2.9 trillion global revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) were recorded in 2020, versus 8.7 trillion in 2019. RPKs are used as a measure of airline traffic.

The aviation industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as countries closed their borders in a bid to stem the spread of the disease.

According to Cirium's data, airlines operated 16.8 million flights from Jan. 1 to Dec. 20, 2020. That's down from 33.2 million in the same period in 2019.

More than 40 airlines completely ceased or suspended operations, and experts expect more to fail in 2021, according to Cirium.