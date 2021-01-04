$600 stimulus checks are targeted by scammers. Here's what to watch out for

The name of President Donald Trump on a stimulus check during the first round of payments earlier this year issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Second $600 stimulus checks are on their way to millions of Americans.

If you receive a text message regarding your payment, think twice before responding. The IRS is warning that those messages are scams.

The texts typically promise a stimulus check in exchange for your personal information.

"Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …" a text scam may read.

The link that accompanies the message is often a fake phishing URL, even though it may appear to come from an official source like a state agency. It may direct people to an imitation IRS site, and then asks for their personal and financial details, including bank account information.

The IRS is reminding people that it does not send these kinds of unsolicited texts or emails. The government tax agency also never demands tax payments via gift cards nor does it threaten people with jail or lawsuits.