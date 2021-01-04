Asia-Pacific markets mixed; private survey on Chinese manufacturing activity ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday morning as the first trading day of 2021 kicked off.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped fractionally in early trading while the Topix index shed 0.31%.

South Korea's markets are set to start trading an hour later than usual, with the opening time on Monday changed to 10:00 a.m. local time instead, according to a release by the Korea Exchange.

Stocks in Australia rose, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.86%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.14% higher.

On the economic data front, a private survey on Chinese manufacturing activity is expected to be released on Monday, with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December set to out be at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

China's official manufacturing PMI released Thursday showed the country's factory activity expanding in December, albeit at a slower pace compared to November's reading.