Chinese electric car company Nio doubles deliveries in 2020 as local competition ramps up for Tesla

A Nio ES6 electric vehicle is on display at an automotive experience area of Wanda Plaza on Nov. 28, 2020 in Beijing, China. VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

BEIJING — China's homegrown Tesla rivals are racking up sales in the world's largest auto market. Electric car start-ups Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng each announced in the last few days that deliveries surged in 2020 to close out the year with new monthly highs. The strength in demand reflects the overall recovery in China's economy and its auto market. In a national push to become a leader in electric vehicle technology, the Chinese government has also supported the industry with subsidies, looser restrictions on license plates and the building out of charging infrastructure.

Sales of pure electric vehicles from January through November rose 4.4% from a year ago, versus a decline of 7.6% in overall passenger car sales during the same time, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The stocks of the three Chinese start-ups, all listed in New York, have soared — Nio was one of the best-performing U.S.-listed Chinese companies in 2020 with gains of more than 1,100%. As much ground as the Chinese start-ups have gained, the numbers still fall far short of Elon Musk's Tesla, which stepped up its promotions in the country on New Year's Day and delivered about five times more cars worldwide last year than the three start-ups combined. Other challenges remain on the financial front. Tesla joined the benchmark S&P 500 stock index in December, while U.S. politics are becoming a risk for Chinese stocks listed in that market. Here are the numbers for 2020:

Nio

Nio said deliveries more than doubled from a year ago to 43,728 vehicles. The company went public in September 2018 but ran into financial difficulties a year later. Then while China was tackling the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, Nio secured about $1 billion in financing from state-backed investors. In August, founder William Li said the company expects to resume international expansion plans in the second half of 2021, beginning with Europe. Deliveries have climbed steadily for five straight months, topping 7,000 units in December, Nio said. The start-up also plans to reveal its first sedan on Saturday.

Li Auto

Another Chinese electric vehicle start-up, Li Auto, announced Friday that it delivered 32,624 cars last year, just about 12 months after handing over its first vehicles to customers. Deliveries for the company's first model, the Li One SUV, reached a record monthly high of 6,126 in December, according to the automaker. Shares are up 150% since the start-up's initial public offering on the Nasdaq in July.

Xpeng

Xpeng announced Monday it delivered 27,041 vehicles in 2020, also more than doubling from a year ago. The company delivered 5,700 electric cars in December for a second-straight month of gains. The company's new P7 sedan that began mass deliveries in late June accounted for more than half of the year's total. Shares have risen more than 185% since the initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in August.

