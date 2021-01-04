Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Goldman, Airbnb, DoorDash, & more
Published Mon, Jan 4 2021
8:21 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Citi initiated McDonald's as neutral.
Pivotal upgraded Under Armour to buy from hold.
Bank of America upgraded Expedia to buy from neutral.
RBC downgraded Coca-Cola to sector perform from outperform.
RBC downgraded Pepsi to sector perform from outperform.
RBC upgraded Reynolds to outperform from sector perform.
RBC downgraded Colgate to sector perform from outperform.
Bernstein downgraded Boeing to underperform from market perform.
Baird added Boeing to the fresh pick list.
Barclays upgraded Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to overweight from equal weight.
RBC upgraded Humana to outperform from sector perform.
Deutsche Bank initiated DoorDash as buy.
Jefferies initiated Airbnb as buy.
Jefferies upgraded Molson Coors to buy from hold.
Raymond James upgraded AT&T to outperform from market perform.
Raymond James downgraded Estee Lauder to market perform from outperform.
Deutsche Bank named Uber a top pick.
The NASDAQ market site displays an AirBnb sign on their billboard on the day of their IPO in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 10, 2020.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters
(This story is for
CNBC PRO
subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Related Tags
Investment strategy
Markets
Breaking News: Markets
Investment strategy
Airbnb Inc
More In Street Calls
More upside in store for stocks, but small caps could see some pressure, MKM says
Pippa Stevens
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Penn, Qualcomm & more
Michael Bloom
JPMorgan names the Chinese tech stocks to buy as Beijing ramps up regulation
Yen Nee Lee
Read More