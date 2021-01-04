Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Goldman, Airbnb, DoorDash, & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Citi initiated McDonald's as neutral.
  • Pivotal upgraded Under Armour to buy from hold.
  • Bank of America upgraded Expedia to buy from neutral.
  • RBC downgraded Coca-Cola to sector perform from outperform.
  • RBC downgraded Pepsi to sector perform from outperform.
  • RBC upgraded Reynolds to outperform from sector perform.
  • RBC downgraded Colgate to sector perform from outperform.
  • Bernstein downgraded Boeing to underperform from market perform.
  • Baird added Boeing to the fresh pick list.
  • Barclays upgraded Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to overweight from equal weight.
  • RBC upgraded Humana to outperform from sector perform.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated DoorDash as buy.
  • Jefferies initiated Airbnb as buy.
  • Jefferies upgraded Molson Coors to buy from hold.
  • Raymond James upgraded AT&T to outperform from market perform.
  • Raymond James downgraded Estee Lauder to market perform from outperform.
  • Deutsche Bank named Uber a top pick.
The NASDAQ market site displays an AirBnb sign on their billboard on the day of their IPO in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 10, 2020.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

