New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wears a protective face mask as he arrives to speak during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., July 13, 2020.

New York state confirmed its first case of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus that was initially discovered in the United Kingdom, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The strain, which has also been found in California, Florida and Colorado, is thought to be more transmissible but doesn't appear to make people more ill or increase the risk of death from Covid-19, experts have said.

