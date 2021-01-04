Political worries rattled the market Monday and might not go away soon

Voters stand in line to cast their ballots during the first day of early voting in the US Senate runoff at the Gwinnett Fairgrounds, December 14, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Apprehension about Georgia's Senate runoff election Tuesday helped fuel a sharp New Year's selloff, and politics could continue to unhinge the stock market even after the outcome is known.

Policy strategists say the results could take several days, if the vote is as close as expected. The runoff for two Senate seats is the final determinant of the 2020 election, and at stake is control of the U.S. Senate. Wall Street has widely expected at least one Republican would win, keeping the GOP in control.

Stocks traded sharply lower on the first trading day of the year, with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting a new record high in early trading before falling sharply.

Traders said there were multiple causes for selling, including concerns about the pandemic, with new shutdowns in the U.K. and the slow distribution of the vaccine in the U.S., as well as political risk and a growing concern Democrats could win in Georgia.

Sen. David Perdue is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff, while GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock. None of the candidates had more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election, so Georgia law required a runoff election between the two leading candidates for each seat.

There is also another unusual political event overhanging the market.

Normally, the formal certification of the electoral college vote is pro forma, but on Wednesday some Republicans plan to challenge some states' results and that could force debate and votes in both chambers of Congress.

At the end of the day, President-elect Joe Biden's win is expected to be certified, but the dissension could add to tensions.

"It's not surprising at all that you're having this pullback," said Julian Emanuel, head of equity and derivatives strategy at BTIG. "The question is when you look at the next two or three days, is it a catalyst for further pullback? ... The market is concerned that Democratic control of the Senate would manifest itself as risk off. Given the fact that the market is so overbought ... it wouldn't surprise us to see a 10% to 15% down move in the near term."

The worry for the stock market is that if the two Senate seats are taken by Democrats, each party would have 50 seats but Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast the tie vote after she takes office. Biden would then be able to press more of his agenda, including capital gains and corporate tax increases.

"I think the market has priced in the fact that at least one of these two seats is going to a Republican," Cowen CEO Jeffrey Solomon said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "The market definitely likes it where the executive branch and legislative branch are not in the same camp. If it turns out we get two Democrats elected, we're likely to see some reaction to that ... Irrespective of who controls the House and Senate, I think we're going to see significant fiscal spend, and there's going to be an infrastructure bill."